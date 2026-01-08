AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market Trends AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market Forecast AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market to Surpass $5 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $250 billion by 2029, with AI Trust, Risk And Security Management market to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the AI Trust, Risk And Security Management market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the AI trust, risk and security management market in 2029, valued at $1,826 million. The market is expected to grow from $837 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of AI-enabled robotics and rising proliferation of IoT and connected devices.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the AI trust, risk and security management market in 2029, valued at $1,570 million. The market is expected to grow from $723 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing digital and online transactions and growing trend toward autonomous vehicles.

What will be Largest Segment in the AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market in 2029?

The AI trust, risk and security management market is by component into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the AI trust, risk and security management market segmented by component, accounting for 76% or $3,788 million of the total in 2029. The solutions market will be supported by growing demand for AI-driven cybersecurity frameworks, increasing integration of machine learning for threat detection, rising need for automated risk assessment tools, expansion of data protection and compliance solutions, advancements in predictive analytics, heightened awareness of AI governance requirements and regulatory & compliance pressure.

The AI trust, risk and security management market is by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises market will be the largest segment of the AI trust, risk and security management market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 58% or $2,879 million of the total in 2029. The on-premises market will be supported by preference for enhanced data control and security, regulatory compliance requirements, integration with existing IT infrastructure, critical enterprise applications requiring low-latency performance, organizational policies favouring internal data management and data sovereignty & regulatory data residency.

The AI trust, risk and security management market is by enterprise size into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the AI trust, risk and security management market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 67% or $3,336 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprises market will be supported by higher investment capacity in AI solutions, stringent regulatory compliance needs, global operational footprint, and growing focus on digital transformation and complex IT infrastructure requiring robust security.

The AI trust, risk and security management market is by application into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, energy and utilities and other applications. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be the largest segment of the AI trust, risk and security management market segmented by application, accounting for 35% or $1,757 million of the total in 2029. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be supported by rising cyber frauds and digital banking adoption, stringent regulatory frameworks, increasing use of AI for fraud detection and risk assessment, need for secure financial transactions, growing digital payment ecosystems, and the increasing focus on customer trust, data privacy in financial services and regulatory compliance.

What is the expected CAGR for the AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the AI trust, risk and security management market leading up to 2029 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global AI trust, risk and security management market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise governance, cybersecurity readiness, and responsible AI deployment practices worldwide.

Increasing Digital And Online Transactions- The increasing digital and online transactions will become a key driver of growth in the AI trust, risk, and security management market by 2029. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital payments, mobile banking, and e-commerce platforms, the need to safeguard sensitive financial and personal data has grown significantly. This expansion creates a strong demand for AI-powered solutions capable of monitoring transactions in real time, detecting anomalies, and preventing fraud. Organizations across financial services, retail, and technology sectors are adopting AI-driven security and risk management frameworks to maintain trust, ensure regulatory compliance, and secure transaction environments. Consequently, the rising reliance on digital and online payment systems is fostering greater investment in AI trust, risk, and security management solutions. As a result, the increasing digital and online transactions is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Proliferation Of Iot And Connected Devices- The rising proliferation of IOT and connected devices will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the AI trust, risk, and security management market by 2029. The rapid growth of connected sensors, smart devices, and industrial IoT systems has significantly increased the volume of data generated and processed across enterprises. This surge in connected endpoints introduces new security, compliance, and trust challenges, making it essential for organizations to implement robust AI trust, risk, and security management frameworks to monitor, secure, and govern AI-driven operations. As IoT adoption continues to expand across sectors such as smart cities, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, enterprises increasingly rely on AI-powered solutions to manage risks, ensure privacy, and maintain system integrity. The growing interconnected ecosystem of devices is therefore creating strong demand for AI trust, risk, and security management solutions, supporting market growth. Consequently, the rising proliferation of IOT and connected devices is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Use Of AI-Enabled Robotics-The Increasing Use Of AI-Enabled Robotics as a major factor driving the expansion of the AI trust, risk, and security management market by 2029. As industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare integrate AI-powered robots into their operations, the complexity and scale of AI systems have expanded, necessitating robust TRiSM frameworks. These intelligent systems require continuous monitoring, ethical oversight, and compliance with evolving regulations to mitigate risks associated with autonomous decision-making and data privacy. The proliferation of AI robotics across various sectors underscores the need for comprehensive trust, risk, and security management strategies to ensure the responsible deployment and operation of these technologies, thereby fostering market growth. Consequently, Increasing Use Of AI-Enabled Robotics is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Trend Toward Autonomous Vehicles- The growing trend toward autonomous vehicles will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the AI trust, risk, and security management market by 2029. As more automotive and logistics companies integrate AI-driven navigation and decision-making systems, the complexity of managing these intelligent platforms grows. Autonomous vehicles require real-time monitoring, risk assessment, and compliance with evolving safety and regulatory standards, all of which highlight the need for comprehensive trust, risk, and security management solutions. The expansion of self-driving technologies in both consumer and commercial fleets is creating a heightened demand for tools that ensure reliability, transparency, and secure operation of AI systems. Consequently, the growth of autonomous mobility solutions is fostering increased investment in AI trust, risk, and security management frameworks across the automotive and transportation sectors. Consequently, the growing trend toward autonomous vehicles are projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The AI Trust, Risk And Security Management Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in AI trust, risk and security management solutions market, the AI trust, risk, and security management in large enterprises market, the cloud-based AI trust, risk and security management market, and the AI trust, risk, and security management in BFSI market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by tightening global regulations on responsible AI, rising enterprise demand for secure and transparent AI systems, and the rapid expansion of cloud-native AI deployments across mission-critical industries. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of trust-centric AI technologies that enhance model security, strengthen governance, and ensure ethical, compliant AI operations fuelling transformative growth across the broader AI trust, risk, and security management ecosystem.

The AI trust, risk and security management solutions market is projected to grow by $2,012 million, the AI trust, risk, and security management in large enterprises market by $1,751 million, the cloud-based AI trust, risk, and security management market by $1,698 million, and the AI trust, risk, and the security management in BFSI market by $941 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

