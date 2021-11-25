Building-integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2030

The global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market witnessed significant growth owing to rise in residential and nonresidential construction.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The report by Allied Market Research on the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market provides a wide-ranging study of the global market size & forecast, region-wise outlook, segmental study, competitive landscape, market opportunities, major drivers, and key industry trends. Porter’s five forces model is also analyzed in the report, which showcases the effectiveness of buyers & sellers, which is important to help the market players take recourse to the respective strategies. It also cites the factual data during the forecast period. The overall restraints and opportunities of the market are also portrayed in the analysis.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3255

The global report building-integrated photovoltaic skylights offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the high-pressure processing equipment market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

Furthermore, the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights report holds out a detailed estimation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth so as to aid the frontrunners in formulating new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other players.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the market report include EnergyGlass, ClearVue Technologies Limited, Kaneka Corporation, ML System S.A., Onyx Solar Group LLC, Norsk Hydro ASA, Polysolar Ltd., Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC, Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd., and Solaria Corporation.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3255

Key Market Segments

• BY APPLICATION

o RESIDENTIAL

o COMMERCIAL

o INDUSTRIAL

• BY TYPE

o CRYSTALLINE PANEL

o THIN FILM PANEL

• BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

o New construction

o Renovation

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the crystalline panel segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and thin-film panel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR

of 17.5% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the commercial segment registered highest growth in 2020.

• Depending on construction, the renovation segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In depth, the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between

2020 and 2030.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3255