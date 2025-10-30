Aircraft Tires Market Size Expected to Reach $2.85 Billion by 2030

Global aircraft tires market was valued at $1.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and frequent wear & tear of aircraft tires are expected to drive the aircraft tires market during the forecast period. However, stringent standard operating procedures and high cost of aviation tires are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in procurement of military aircraft amid rise in geopolitical tensions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6058 Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global aircraft tires market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making durable and long-lasting aircraft tires. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air passenger traffic across different nations in the region along with huge defense spending by prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.By type, the aircraft tires market is segregated into radial and bias. The bias segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as it offers high-speed stability, reduces tread distortion under load, protects the tire casing plies from damage.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e9e3d6ad239dd450f1fea5f217ce94a8 On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial aviation and military aviation. The commercial aviation segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to considerable rise in global commercial aviation air traffic over the years.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the aircraft tires market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments to impose strict lockdown measures that resulted in flight cancellations and ban on e-commerce services, which led to massive decline in commercial aviation and logistics activities across the world.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply chains as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations.The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge supply-demand issues and resulted in long delays in activities of aircraft tires operations globally.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6058 Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the bias segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the commercial aviation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft tires market.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key players operating in the global aircraft tires market include Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC, Bridgestone Corporation, Desser Holdings LLC, Dunlop Aircraft Tires Limited, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin, Petlas, Sentury Tire Co. Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, and Wilkerson Company, Inc

