New Generation Technology Revolutionizes The PCR And RT PCR Testing Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period. Healthcare providers are increasingly looking for PCR and RT-PCR testing which provide quicker results at high efficiency and lower costs, thus supporting the growth of the market. The companies in the market are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and big data analysis and this has led to a new generation of technology making COVID-19 test kits smaller, faster and more efficient compared to traditional testing kits. Companies such as Surgisphere and QuartzClinical are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence to achieve higher efficiency, thus supporting the growth of the market.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market size reached a value of nearly $22.38 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.11% since 2015. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for these tests due to the pandemic. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -10.93% from 2020 to reach $12.55 billion in 2025. The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to stabilize and reach $17.05 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.33%.

Companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market are focusing on the development of automated solutions for the devices and equipment used for COVID-19 testing. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process along with reducing contact points for samples, consumables and liquid handling which improves safety of clinical and laboratory personnel. Automation increases speed, reduces errors and the number of tests that can be performed per day also increases. For instance, Switzerland based healthcare company, Roche’s RT-PCR testing cobas platform which was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA in March 2020, automates testing of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19. The Roche cobas 8800, which is nearly fully automated, can test human samples about 10 times faster.

Major players covered in the global PCR and RT PCR testing industry are Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

TBRC’s global PCR and realtime PCR testing market report is segmented by product into consumables and reagents, instruments, software and services, by application into clinical diagnostics, life science research, industrial applications, others, by technology into quantitative PCR, digital PCR, by end-use into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, others.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

