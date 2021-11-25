Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the doll, toy, and game market is expected to grow from $97.99 billion in 2020 to $102.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth of the doll, toy, and game market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The doll, toy, and game market is expected to reach $135.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The doll, toy and game manufacturing market are expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The dolls, toy and games market consists of sales of dolls, toys and games by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dolls, toys and games.

Trends In The Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market

NFC (near field-communication) technology is increasingly being integrated with toys and games to enable interaction and improve engagement. NFC allows users phone to interact within a radius of about 4 cm and provides a wireless connection between devices. NFC stickers and inlays can be inserted in game controllers and consoles, as well as physical toys and cards. Users can also link controller and consoles in gameplay by simply tapping the other NFC device. NFC enabled game consoles, NFC enabled cars, NFC enabled board games are some other products that use this technology. For instance, Mattle introduced Hot wheels id, which enable kids to race their NFC-enabled Hot wheels on its smart track and scan their collections into a free iOS app. In the app, which acts as a virtual garage, kids can track speed and laps via infrared sensors in the Hot Wheels Race Portal, which scans your cars and connects to classic Hot Wheels tracks. Sphero, Anki Drive are some other companies offering NFC enabled cars.

Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Segments:

The global doll, toy, and game market is further segmented:

By Type: Electronic Toys, Non - Electronic Toys

By Distribution Channel: Departmental Stores, Online, Others

By Product Type: Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Video Games, Others

By Material: Plastics, Wood, Metal, Others

By Geography: The global doll, toy, and game market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global doll, toy, and game market.

Doll, Toy, And Game Market Organizations Covered: Lego, Nintendo, Mattel, Hasbro, Nerf.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

