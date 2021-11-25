Australian Singer-Songwriter, Angelena Bonet, Releases Her Song ON MY WAY From Her Multi-Award Winning Soundtrack
Angelena Bonet releases her new single "On My Way" after her highly successful documentary film "Change The World" wins over 250 film festival awards worldwide.
On My Way was the second song I wrote during my time of grief. With the world reopening and fear on our planet right now - in my heart I feel it’s the perfect time to release my song to the ether!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet of Crystal Heart Records has released her song "On My Way" and is now available on iTunes, Amazon and all leading online music stores. The song is from her inspiring documentary, "Change The World", that she produced in its entirety and shares the story behind her music. "On My Way" features profound lyrics and an uplifting groove, whereby she delivers a positive message.
— Angelena Bonet
Angelena has won over 250 film and music film festival awards worldwide for her films and music and is the recipient of the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen Film Festival (U.K.), the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival (The Bahamas), the 'Salute Award' at Bare Bones International Film Festival (U.S.) and numerous 'Best Inspirational Film' and 'Best Social Justice' awards. Her soundtrack has also won numerous 'Best Original Music Score', 'Best Original Song' 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Music Video' awards.
"On My Way" features lyrics from her heart and a powerful message. She has a remarkable story of tragedy, resilience and triumph over great adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity"). Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project and she has kept her word.
Angelena has been a Jury member for the past four years of The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA) and is a judge for the 40th Anniversary 2021 Australian Directors Guild (ADG) Awards on December 3.
For more information, visit https://www.angelenabonet.com
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other