PVC Pipes Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2021-2026

Global PVC Pipes Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the PVC pipes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global PVC pipes market reached a volume of 21.32 million tons in 2020. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are generally manufactured from synthetic plastic polymers. They are widely used as a preferred alternative for concrete pipes as the production process requires less energy and resources. Additionally, they are strong, easy to carry, easily recyclable, cost-effective, and durable. As a result, they are increasingly utilized in a vast array of applications across the residential, commercial and industrial segments.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pvc-pipes-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private firms in infrastructural development projects are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, continual product innovations, such as the introduction of polyvinyl chloride-oriented (PVC-O) pipes that exhibit an increased hydraulic capacity, are providing a boost to the market growth across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the PVC pipes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.

Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG

Plásticos Ferro S.L.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Plumbing

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Regional Insights:

Asia

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pvc-pipes-manufacturing-plant

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Insulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulation-market

North America Chitosan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-chitosan-market

Decorative Laminates Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/decorative-laminates-market

Methanol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/methanol-technical-material-market-report

White Cement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-cement-manufacturing-plant

Toluene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toluene-technical-material-market-report

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isopropyl-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

North America Biofertilizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-biofertilizer-market

North America Methanol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-methanol-market

Asphalt Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asphalt-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.