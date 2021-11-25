Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global actinic keratosis treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Actinic keratosis is a skin condition that is caused due to prolonged exposure to sun. Also known as solar keratosis, it results in rough, scaly patches that appear on the hands, scalp, arms, lips, and other body parts. It can further result in the development of a skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. Cryotherapy, curettage, laser therapy, and photodynamic therapy are commonly utilized for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of actinic keratosis and the growing need for preventive strategies for cancer. This can be accredited to the depletion of ozone layer and excessive exposure to sun. Moreover, several public and private organizations across the globe are focusing on conducting campaigns to spread awareness regarding the availability of treatments for actinic keratosis. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of topical treatment for actinic keratosis that are known to reduce the risks of scarring.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global actinic keratosis treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Almirall SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biofrontera Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

Galderma SA

Hill Dermaceuticals Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global actinic keratosis treatment market on the basis of type, drug type, distribution channel applications and region.

Breakup by Type:

Prescription

OTC

Breakup by Drug Type:

Fluorouracil

Imiquimod

Diclofenac

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

