Long Steel Market Anticipated to Reach $731,934 Million by 2030 | By Process Type, Product & Application

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long steel market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, due to the rise in infrastructure and construction sectors such as railways, bridges, and plants. A number of players in the long steel industry are expanding their business and acquiring companies to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Long Steel Market by Process, Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global long steel market size was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for long steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction, driving the demand for the long steel market or long steel goods market higher.

In recent years, the steel industry as well as its linked mining and metallurgical industries have experienced significant investments and advances. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Indian metallurgical industries garnered US$ 14.24 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from April 2000 to September 2020.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the long steel market report include Arcelor Mittal, Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, Ternium S.A., and Votorantim S.A.

Key Market Segmentation

By Process

Basic Oxygen Furnace

Electric Arc Furnace

By Product Type

Rebar

Wire Rod

Merchant Bar

Others

By Application

Construction

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

