Grammy Nominated Artist Todd Dulaney Partnering with Industry Veteran Q Parker to Launch R&B Arm of DulaneyLand Music
The expansion seeks to create a more inclusive opportunity for all genres interested in the DulaneyLand Music imprintCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in the summer of 2021, the DulaneyLand Music turnkey system helps users create an entirely produced song in less than a week with subscription rates for three songs per month starting at $1500. Primarily working with Gospel artists, DulaneyLand Music is excited to partner with R&B sensation Q Parker to launch the R&B arm of DulaneyLand Music.
“Before meeting Todd personally, I admired his gift. After meeting him, I began to see his passion for music and his passion for PEOPLE. Joining the DLM team is a dream come true. I get to work alongside someone I admire but also someone who shares a vision of CHANGE. DLM will innovate the way artists navigate this entertainment industry. Legacy work!” Q Parker, Artist
Unlike anything available on the market today, DulaneyLand Music’s on-demand subscription service offers help with song production, creative, marketing, distribution, and coaching. This process makes it able to mass-produce high-quality music for a fraction of what it would cost to hire a team of professional music producers, background vocalists, musicians, and mix masters.
Even with the most experienced team on your side, DulaneyLand music understands that the production process can be long and arduous, but they’re here to help. The new Dulaneyland Music on-demand production subscription service created by Grammy-nominated musician and former pro-baseball player Todd Dulaney lives by the motto that “Everything Starts With a Song.”
“When I was younger, I played songs by 112 on any and every romantic occasion with a young lady, not knowing that one day I would work alongside one of the brilliant minds of that group. So when I shared the DLM vision with Q, he didn’t just nod his head; he added to my ideas, and that let me know that he was doing more than just listening; he began dreaming with me!” Todd Dulaney, Founder & CEO
Both Q and Todd understand they have a unique opportunity to alter the way the game is played in the music business and believe their work can have a more significant impact with multiple power players on one team for generations to come.
Along with this partnership, DulaneyLand Music is offering unparalleled deals for Black Friday.
ABOUT DULANEYLAND MUSIC
DulaneyLand Music is the first of its kind to offer subscription-based, turnkey music production services for new and experienced artists. Led by Grammy-Nominated Gospel Recording Artist & Songwriter Todd Dulaney, DulaneyLand Music aims to be a creative hub for all things music and beyond. For more information, please visit https://dulaneylandmusic.com/.
