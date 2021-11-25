Wisp Launches pH-balancing Wash for Sensitive Skin

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has released a new, breakthrough product.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6533878/), 70 percent of the population consider themselves to possess the characteristics of sensitive skin. That’s why representatives with wisp, Inc. are proud to announce today the official launch of its pH-balancing wash for sensitive skin.

“Our pH-balancing wash is a doctor-formulated cleanser that's free of irritating fragrances dyes, silicones, and harsh exfoliants,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

The launch of wisp’s pH-balancing wash for sensitive skin could prove to have perfect timing due to industry data that reveals, Overall, 60–70 percent of women and 50–60 percent of men report having some degree of sensitive skin.

In fact, of consumers who claimed unusually sensitive skin, the study reveals, 78 percent avoided specific products due to prior experiences of unpleasant sensory effects with their use.

“We’re offering a pH-balanced cleanser for your most sensitive skin,” Swartz said before adding, “Gently clean your vulva and the surrounding region without disrupting vaginal pH or flora. Balancing Wash is ideal for daily use or paired with prescription treatment to support recovery time—and perfect for freshening up after getting down.”

Regarding the ingredients, Swartz revealed, “It has aloe, which soothes and moisturizes sensitive skin. It has lavender, a natural antiseptic that maintains healthy skin; Marigold, which calms and protects against inflammation, and has absolutely no added fragrance or dyes.”

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

