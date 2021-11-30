InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Wheeled Luggage
Walk with comfortEVERETT, WASHINGTON, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As a Lyft driver, I see many people at airports and other areas pulling their luggage away from their bodies to prevent it from running into the backs of their legs and feet,” said an inventor from Everett, WA.,” so I invented the LUGGAGE HANDLE EXTENSION.”
The invention provides an effective way to transport a piece of wheeled luggage so that it does not come into contact with the backs of the traveler’s legs or feet. In doing so, it could enhance safety and comfort by promoting easier manipulation of the wheeled luggage. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that could be easily applied and removed, as needed. It is ideal for use by travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The inventor descried the invention design. “My design helps to make transporting a piece of wheeled luggage a safer and more comfortable task.”
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturer or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2233, InentHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Inventory Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
Willie R Harvey
Har-V Promotions
+1 425-948-5148
harvpromotions@gmail.com