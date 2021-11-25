HVAC Equipment Market Worth $290.8 Billion by 2030 | By System Type, Business

The HVAC equipment market is segmented on the basis of system type, business type, end-user, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HVAC equipment market has observed significant growth in the past few years, due to rise in urbanization and increased demand for residential and commercial infrastructure. The HVAC equipment market will be driven by the rising demand in the construction industry to provide a safe and healthy work environment for the employee. Also, changes in the weather, technological advancements, and the replacement of aged equipment are all factors to consider for the growth of HVAC equipment.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “HVAC Equipment Market by System Type, Business Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global HVAC equipment market size was valued at $171.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $290.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The HVAC system includes furnaces, air conditioners, heating pumps, ducting, ventilation, and other home comfort controls, which is responsible for heating and cooling commercial and industrial spaces. HVAC systems are suitable for usage in both residential and commercial facility. HVAC systems are capable of providing ventilation as well as maintaining pressure relationships between areas.

Key Players

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Hitachi Air Conditioning Company

LG Electronics Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United Technologies)

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Nortek Global HVAC

Danfoss AS

Key Market Segments

By System Type

Central

Decentralized

By Business Type

New construction

Retrofits

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

