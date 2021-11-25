MLIFE MUSIC GROUP & ZMBIZI TEAM UP FOR HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- MLife Music Group, known for bringing musical artists and communities together, is one of the first to participate in the new ZmBIZI Holiday season promotion
ZmBIZI, named after the Great African River, is the new mobile ecosystem that recognizes, respects, and rewards users for their mobile screen interactions. Launched earlier this year, the new Smartphone brand has created waves in the industry by being the first Minority owned mobile hardware and software platforms in the USA that can accept contactless payments. The innovative Tap to Phone program was piloted in partnership with industry giant VISA in June 2021.
That's not all; since ZmBIZI's mission is to empower communities with a sense of self-worth and financial wellbeing, their new holiday season promo does just that. Every ZMBIZI phone comes with a free ZMBIZI VISA Debit card (T&Cs apply). Once purchased with the Card activated, ZMBIZI will then deposit $100 into the card for the user to spend as they wish.
"This is game-changing," said Mike Jean, CEO of MLife Music Group. “We use our phones all day, every day. Now we have the option to choose a device that will immediately reward its users. Our close partnership with the team at ZMBIZI will enable our followers and fans to embrace new technology and get rewarded in the process. Besides the ZMBIZI $100 offer, users can also enter our special partner promo code MLIFERECORDS20 to get a further $20 off the product price.”
To further the campaign awareness, MLIFE recording artist Annabel Oreste is the first artist to have been selected for the ZmBIZI Holiday promo giveaway.
Media Contact: Amore Philip, Media Relations | M: 929.229.5512 | E: pr@aoprllc.com
MLife Music Group: MLife Music features a talented management team, including Mike Jean as President & CEO. It might sound like a big claim, but the international group of music experts takes a panoramic view of artists' careers.
About ZmBIZI: Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ZmBIZI is home to the flagship Z2 smartphone. The minority-run company has unified mobile hardware, social purpose, and cutting-edge fintech with the release of its first flagship smartphone, the Z2. ZmBIZI's mission is
to recognize, respect, and reward users for their mobile screen interactions. Now available at www.zmbizi.com
Monica Watkins
MLife Music Group
+1 800-331-0173
