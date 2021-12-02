Sun Health Center Now Offering Peak Performance Service

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is offering a new service.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering Peak Performance Service.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for the Sun Health Center, explained that its Peak Performance Service, which starts with a detailed consultation and assessment, is a Neuro Therapy option for anyone who wants to strengthen and train their brain for optimal function and performance.

“Many of the clients in this outpatient program are business executives, athletes, musicians, performers, and other professionals,” Parana revealed before adding, “Typically, they come to us with one or more personal or professional goals that they believe will help them reach their full potential.”

In other words, Peak Performance is a training modality that we customize for the individual client, based on their desired outcome, so they can reach their full mental and physical potential and achieve their goals.

Peak Performance, according to Parana, is designed to improve brain function and help the autonomic nervous system, which governs heart rate, breathing, and other important bodily responses to one’s environment, achieve balance.

A typical session might include:

• Breathing and heart rate variability training

• Neurofeedback training that reinforces particular brainwaves

• Electromagnetic stimulation of specific parts of the brain

As to why anyone should give the company’s Peak Performance Service a try, Parana pointed out that The Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

For more information, please visit sunhealthcenter.com/about-us and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

###

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

Contact Details

502 South Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

United States