What magic can we make in this crazy world?

Wand reminds us that modern technologies like television, the internet, and antennas have a big impact on changing the potential way of life of all people.” — Chuck Champlin

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “First comes a whine of electrical machinery, as if large generators are starting up. Vertical light poles beside each screen pulse with energy.”— Excerpt from Wand by Chuck Champlin.

Author Chuck Champlin will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Wand. A book that visualizes modern technology and will bring better communication worldwide. A novel based on the late 1980s set in Los Angeles. It narrates about the internet when it was still a future project and a video project called “Hole in Space,” which amazed people by communicating using a device to another person while seeing them on the screen.

Chuck Champlin has been a journalist and writer, a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company, and an enthusiast of many hobbies. He is married and has four grown children. Champlin was a philanthropist who was involved in various volunteer organizations. He promotes the valuable idea that every human being has creative contributions to make that will increase peace and understanding in the world.

Wand

Written by: Chuck Champlin

