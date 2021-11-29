It is all about the opportunity as opposed to the challenges. Too often, leaders are overly focused on and thus defined by challenges and problems.

If you want your idea to flourish and if you desire to change the world and strive to grow into a leader, you must be solution-oriented.” — Arrey Obenson

Author Arrey Obenson will be one of the featured authors in the upcomingGuadalajara International Book Fair

2021 with his published book title, Bridging the Opportunity Gap. The book opens up to all opportunities and indifference to the challenges. We all knew that leaders experienced disputes and problems. It may lead to success or failure. The author presents a process of shift for leaders, how to step up and transform in their organization or business. It offers a set of principles that enable leaders to achieve strategic goals.

Obenson writes, “If you want your idea to flourish and if you desire to change the world and strive to grow into a leader, you must be solution-oriented. You must focus on the opportunity, find the silver lining in every challenge, challenge the status quo, and be disruptive!”

Arrey Obenson, born in Cameroon on April 22, 1971, is a lawyer and graduate of the Washington University in Saint Louis, where he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in 2005. In 1992, he graduated with a degree from the University of Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Currently, Obenson serves as the Chief Executive Officer and partner of Transformunity LLC, a consulting firm that provides services: strategy development, movement building, advocacy, and strategic events.

Bridging the Opportunity Gap

Written by: Arrey Obenson

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

