OperationGobble2021 IAmWondaWoman Foundation & Friends 12th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Brooklyn, New York

Grammy Nominee Spice, Artist Tek, Activist Mysonne, The Source, Grant D. Knowledge, Domencio Montana Foundation & AssemblyWoman Latrice Walker Unite & Give BackBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is the time when individuals assemble and benevolently form an alliance to provide for those in need during the holiday season. On November 19th, 2021, Dr. Meda Leacock of IAmWondaWoman Foundation, Deon Grant of Grant D. Knowledge Foundation, Domencio Dingle of Domencio Montana Foundation, L. Londell McMillan & The Source Magazine, The Fabulous Ge’Ma Club, Shana Melius of Preserve Our Legacy, Entrepreneurs Greg Parker, Davina Perez, Danielle Beckom, Latoya King, Terrence Harding Advisory Group, Ediemen Ent., and We Got Bucks/Boom Life Media, were joined by Grammy Nominated Reggae Artist Spice, Artist Tek of Smif-n-Wessun, Artist & Activist Mysonne, Artists Serenaa, Wiz QB and Vino, Don Pooh Cummins & Brooklyn Chop House, Elite Learners Group, Extolling Excellence Foundation, Last Couple Standing, Lay The Guns Down Now, BRIC Media, Community Leader Khari Edwards, the office of AssemblyWoman Latrice Walker, AssemblyWoman Stefani Zinerman and friends to provide free turkeys to the community of Brooklyn at the Crispus Attucks School in Bedstuy Brooklyn. Additional turkey donations were given to Our Lady of Charity Church, also in Brooklyn, to provide hot dinners on Thanksgiving.
Hunger is a reality in New York City. According to the New York City Coalition Against Hunger 1.5 million people live in food insecure homes. This time of year marks a time to help make the holiday season a little brighter. Our 12th Annual #OperationGobble Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway illustrates how Brooklyn natives and their family and friends can make a difference by working together to help their community. We are so thankful for those in the past that have contributed as well.
IAmWondaWoman is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, formulated to strengthen and reinforce the minds of the youth within the community, with a primary focus on inner-city adolescent girls. We uphold our mission to MENTOR and MOTIVATE while ADVOCATING for the necessary resources to promote the EMPOWERMENT of self-love and self-esteem. Our vision entails development of their long-term goals in life, and then relating their long-term goals into short-term tasks to assist and encourage the realization and fulfillment of those goals.
Grant D Knowledge, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that believes every community has the potential to thrive when every child is given an opportunity to succeed in school and in life. Grant D Knowledge strives to address the needs of each inner city youth and the community by working closely with schools, parents, and community agencies/partners to support involvement in extra-curricular activities of each identified child while negating the obstacles associated with cost for participation in such activities that have proven to assist children with developing a comprehensive, total experience that prepares them for transition through adolescence into productive adults and citizens.
