This book uses some common sense analysis of both technological advances and people’s changing attitudes toward the role of government.

Fully understand the flow of government transactions and other optimistic approaches for a different place or State.” — Joseph Albert Gorski

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The prosperity and wealth of this country and the world can grow with less government intrusion

in our lives by making a type of non-violation law protecting our lives and property from

government abuses.”— Excerpt from Government 2.0 by Joseph Albert Gorski.

Author Joseph Albert Gorski will be one of the featured authors in the

upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Government

2.0. It is a book of government and politics that uses analysis of both modernization and the voice

of the people towards the role of government. Revenues, taxes, money circulation are never left

behind to help run the government, the life-blood of the government.

The author wanted the reader to fully understand the flow of government transactions and other

optimistic approaches for a different place or State.

“This is perfect for those who enjoy non-fiction that explores governments and politics, as well as

the influence big business and banks have on government agendas. It also is a great read for those

who tend not to vote or tune out politics as a whole in their lives, as it helps to showcase the faults

that lay not on one side of the aisle or another but will all sides as a whole, and how new ideas and

change can help put an end to violence and corruption.” — Tony Espinoza, Hollywood Book

Review.

Joseph Albert Gorski is a graduate of Rutgers-Newark College of Arts and Sciences with a degree

in Business Administration and a minor in Political Science. He has several books full of ideas and

concepts to help the citizens of the world.

Government 2.0

Written by: Joseph Albert Gorski

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be

published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.