GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Feeling the sand weave through her toes, and making sandcastles while the sun kisses her skin.”— Excerpt from Fun and Fantasy on the Beach by Huguette Castaneda.

Author Huguette Castaneda will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Fun and Fantasy on the Beach. It is a children's book about the fantastic girl Mariella who visits her grandmother’s vacation place by the sand and the surf. Soon Mariella begins to find strange things that reach her curiosity, glittering stones that seem to magically resonate with her and show her enthralling sights or take her to surprising places she could have never imagined before.

“The illustrations that coincide with each page of text do a great job of capturing the details of life on the beach as well as the mythical creatures and strange lands that Mariella visits after each new gift from the sea. The entire experience of reading this book or sharing it with a loved one fosters that same closeness that the characters share and provides a mini-vacation as well, hopefully with plenty of memories and things to discuss after the story ends.” — Michael Radon, US Review of Books.

Huguette Castaneda is a graduate of Delphi University in Metaphysical Healing and Transpersonal Spiritual Arts. She completed her degree of Liberal Arts at Thomas Edison University. She also authored the books: Ignite Inner Knowing, Sophie’s Gifts from the Fairies, Messages of Love, Light, Wisdom and Autumn Leaves, Dancing in the Wind, Music Child of the Stars. Currently, she lives in Naples, Florida, enjoying nature, the sea, music, and creative expression.

Fun and Fantasy on the Beach

Written by: Huguette Castaneda

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

