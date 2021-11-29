It is a children's book that takes its readers through the process of losing someone who has a special attachment to them.

It is a lesson of love, care, and trust in the God who loves us most.” — Kay Thomson

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.”— Paulo Coelho.

Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss. It is a children's book that takes its readers through the process of losing someone who has a special attachment to them. There are different mixes of emotions that children can feel and how to cope with them. It is a lesson of love, care, and trust in the God who loves us most.

Kay Thomson grew up in a Christian home in New Jersey, where her father pastored the First United Methodist Church, Barrington, New Jersey. She also leads The Encouragers, a group of widowed women and men who meet regularly to study God’s Word and encourage one another on their journey to joy.

The illustrator of the book is Macey Donley. She is Kay Thomson’s granddaughter. She grew up in San Jose, California. As a girl, Macey drew all the time, and as she got older, she dedicated more time to her love and skill for art.

Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

Illustrated by: Macey K. Donley

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

