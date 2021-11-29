You will learn that the will of God will never take you where the grace of God will not protect you.

He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who remain until our adventure comes to end.” — Kay Thomson

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We laughed a lot, saw the sun come up every morning, and set every night. Dale continued to play his trumpet, and we both continued to work, teach Sunday School and play with the grandkids.”— Excerpt from Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One by Kay E. Thomson.

Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One. A book of contemplation about the life of the author while dealing with the loss of her husband of forty-four years. As a human being’s grief and frustration embark it will not be an easy journey. As you read through the pages and the pathway traveled, you will find that God does not punish us; rather, He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who remain until our adventure comes to end.

Kay Thomson grew up in a Christian home in New Jersey, where her father pastored the First United Methodist Church, Barrington, New Jersey. She also leads The Encouragers, a group of widowed women and men who meet regularly to study God’s Word and encourage one another on their journey to joy.

Kay Thomson worked for over fifteen years as the assistant to Church Music Pastors and finished her administrative career in the high-tech industry. She supported the Vice President and directors for thirty-five years. Since losing her husband of forty-four years, she has formed and led support groups for others dealing with grief and loss. Thomson currently serves in her home church in Roseville, California.

Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a

Loved One

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.