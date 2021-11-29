Sometimes the road leading to one's destiny can be challenging. It may become the battle of life, but how one wins it depends on who is on the journey with you.

All these things happened as a vision to direct his path. Destiny is a compelling journey of a person during a dilemma of social anxiety and struggles.” — Titus Ngateh

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I may remember these changes for a while. I can safely assume that there are kids out there who may be going through similar changes as I did.”— Excerpt from Born With A Vision: A Gift of Love by Titus R. Ngateh.

Author Titus R. Ngateh will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Born With A Vision: A Gift of Love. The book is a motivational story of adulthood of a person’s struggle to cope up with the sudden death of his father and his courage to leave the tragic past behind. Titus was left with a mother and less hope of survival. He ventured into the world at an early age to find opportunities.

But worked hard around him and desired to get an education. He was unprepared for what awaited him in the outside world.

Mr. Ngateh never gave up despite obstacles he encountered during the Liberian Civil War when he was a child. He needed to find his destiny and the hope of a reunion with the family he loves, trapped elsewhere in the country, during the fighting. All these things happened as a vision to direct his path. Destiny is a compelling journey of a person during a dilemma of social anxiety and struggles.

Titus said that “Those who answer to the call are the ones who will be calling others.” Today, Titus partners with organizations that work tirelessly to meet the needs of the poor and share the good news of Christ around the world.

Titus R. Ngateh was born in Liberia, West Africa. He was a student at the America, Episcopal University from 2001 to 2002. He fled the Liberian Civil in 2003. He has attended colleges in Maryland and New York. Mr. Ngateh holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Argosy University in Atlanta, where he is currently pursuing his Master of Arts in Psychology. He currently resides in Clarkston, Georgia, a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

Born With A Vision: A Gift of Love

Written by: Titus R. Ngateh

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.