GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Tye Benson was built like a typical rider. He had narrow hips and was strong and tan. He had brown hair, brown eyes, and a friendly smile.”— Excerpt from Just Beyond the Law by Richie Brotherton.

Author Richie Brotherton will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Just Beyond the Law. An enthralling novel set in a small Old West town of Showdown, in Texas. There is trouble boiling up and rustlers and ne’er-do-wells seem to find their way into the wholesome little town, bothering the community and taking advantage of it.

One day, a heroic person appears in the shadows and begins to take care of the town’s problems.

This hero’s identity has not been recognized. But cases of gunslingers increase, the Sheriff becomes superbly aware, and the citizens of the town are inspired by the stranger. If one man can miraculously change, a place working together and helping one another can surely change their corner of the world.

Currently living in Texas, Richie Brotherton grew up to be a refined cowboy. He is a former coach of pre-high school baseball and basketball, and he loves to hunt birds and jam with his three boys in music and athletics. He has special interests in music and writing.

Just Beyond the Law

Written by: Richie Brotherton

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

