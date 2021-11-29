We shouldn't let ourselves be controlled by our mind. Believing even in what we cannot see and grounding our energy when we feel fear, doubt or anxiety.

All people are connected to each other through links and webs of relationships. We need each other to survive and thrive, but independently and not depending on others.” — Monica Hards

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The point is that I could feel how she had suffered to such an extent that it seemed to become part of my life. I uncontrollably cried my eyes out, walking away from the grave.”— Excerpt from Dying To Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying by Monica Hards.

Author Monica Hards will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Dying To Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying. Based on the author’s stern insight into life and death. The book is her memoir on what happened to her life and her experience in a near-death experience.

Believing even in what we cannot see and grounding our energy when we feel fear, doubt, or anxiety. All people are connected to each other through links and webs of relationships. We need each other to survive and thrive, but independently and not depending on others. It could help you discover your soul’s true colors.

“The book’s longer chapters describe Hards’ impactful relationships and trips; its shorter ones cover features like the Serenity Prayer. Even when the chapters are not linked together, their tone remains consistent.” — Reviewed by Claire Foster, Foreword Reviews.

Currently living in Munich, Germany, with her three children, Monica Hards has traveled the world with her music, played for the Japanese Princess, and walked the red carpet with David Garrett. Based on her broad experience in the fields of psychology and music therapy, she wants to encourage others to speak openly about their struggles in life. She inspired and gained a lot of understanding of different types of people and the spiritual world.

Dying To Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying

Written by: Monica Hards

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

