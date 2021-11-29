In the spring of 2009, she made a commitment to walk 800 kilometers through Spain in the hopes she could eat all the chocolate she could find.

Fluid and picturesque writings recounting the family’s encounter with the sights, sounds, people, lodgings and food seep into every page of the book.” — Marie Maccagno

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Maccagno’s The Chocolate Pilgrimage: A Journey to Self-Discovery and Transformation on the Camino de Santiago is an enthralling travelogue of the author’s odyssey on the titular trail; transcending the sights and sounds of Spain, it’s a bittersweet recollection of Maccagno’s previous life -- she finds herself at the end of the journey.

The title alludes to the author’s antecedent aim of consuming all the dark chocolate throughout the trek starting in the Pyrenees in France and crossing northern Spain, ending at the Cathedral located in the city of Santiago de Compostela. Each chapter of the travel memoir chronicles the daily experiences of the month-long journey. Maccagno shared the expedition with her husband and eldest son. Fluid and picturesque writings recounting the family’s encounter with the sights, sounds, people, lodgings and food seep into every page of the book.

“Although the path of The Chocolate Pilgrim is overlaid on the Camino route map and much of the narrative addresses the trek, that is secondary to the theme of Maccagno’s journey of emotional self-discovery and personal transformation. Through flashbacks to her childhood and the earlier years of her marriage and motherhood, she bares her heart and soul about her struggles with self-identity, self-worth, and family relationships. For me, these frank reflections were often very painful to read, especially those related to her violent childhood, but these are part of who she is and what she has had to overcome. Her decision to walk the Camino proves to be life-changing. Well worth reading.” -- Kimberlee J Benart for Readers' Favorite.

To reference the American drama film by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump: “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get”, author Marie Maccagno was oblivious of the new life that came with the chocolates. Purchase your copy now with a chance of claiming something surprising.

The Chocolate Pilgrimage: A Journey to Self-Discovery and Transformation on the Camino

de Santiago

Written by Marie Maccagno

Paperback |

Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.