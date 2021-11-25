Desiree's Hope follows Victoria's journey through life, love, and letting go as she faces the shocking discovery of an unwanted pregnancy.

The book depicts different opposing views of abortion, the Christian understanding, and the viewpoint of the world.” — Gwendolyn Wilkinson

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Their competitive spirits were second nature. Even though they had a close bond, they always enjoyed pushing one another to the limits, for competition seemed to surface anytime they engaged in any activity, they always enjoyed talking about their successes and failures afterward. ”— Excerpt from Desiree’s Hope by Gwendolyn H. Wilkinson.

Author Gwendolyn H. Wilkinson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title, Desiree’s Hope. The novel enlightens us to an elegant lady Victoria Southworth, who wants an abundant lifestyle of the wealthy, the beautiful face that makes everyone stop, a successful husband, and the career of her dreams. However, problems arose when the shocking news of an unwanted pregnancy happened. Unaware, a Christian nurse named Hope has saved the child, altering Victoria’s course even more than she could have ever imagined.

The book depicts different opposing views of abortion, the Christian understanding, and the viewpoint of the world. Through the flow of the story, you will encounter this reality, along with the transformative charm, saving, and mercy found in Jesus Christ. Born and raised in New Braunfels, Texas, Gwendolyn Wilkinson attended and graduated from Texas State University earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and her Master’s Degree in English. She had a thirty-two-year career as an English professor at several major Texas universities and retired in the profession in 2020.

She currently resides in Bryan, Texas. Her love for Christ and desire to tell others of His love is a constant pursuit of hers. She strongly believes that because of Christ’s saving power, love, and His grace, she has become the person she is today.

Desiree’s Hope

Written by: Gwendolyn H. Wilkinson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.