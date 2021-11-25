When faced with the bitter truth that a life at sea would not sustain his appetite, a youthful alchemist decides to pursue fulfillment above all else.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Fond landscapes are not behind us/ Distract not visions of the past/ Move onward from specter glances/ As upward bounds the tool recast.”— Excerpt from Tower of the Lonely Alchemist: A Short Story Paced by Poetry by Isaac Kroll.

Author Isaac Kroll will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book titled Tower of the Lonely

Interspersed are 38 poems, all of which bring variety through concept, structure/style, and word choice. Their relation to the story is mysterious, allowing for a read that is less straightforward child’s play and more up to personal interpretation. It is a short read and is highly recommended for those new to poetry and short stories; that being said, the content depth makes the book just as riveting at higher reading levels. Isaac Kroll grew up in a small town in Northern Michigan and credits his high school English teacher with his love for poetry. He has recently expanded to short stories and decided to intertwine the two so that readers can appreciate a tale of adventure and one of everyday life.

Tower of the Lonely Alchemist: A Short Story Paced by Poetry

Written by: Isaac Kroll

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

