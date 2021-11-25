Using a nonjudgmental, individual approach, a teacher of fifteen-year-olds can and did have considerable impact.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The noise in the hall swelled as if electrically amplified. There was something about it which told Glenn a fight had broken out.”— Excerpt from The Bridge Committee by Kim Westrup.

Author Kim Westrup will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, The Bridge Committee. It is a novel that is derived from a dignified-sounding name applied to the growing group of drug users whom the author managed to become close enough with a plan to change their behavior while teaching American history in junior high school.

The sixties was a decade of disturbance. Protesters are everywhere almost every day in their area. The most influential of these topics for the school-aged population was the forced racial integration of public schools. Teenagers who experienced early stages of puberty seemed the least ready for this kind of adjustment. The plot shows how well-meaning insincere action can spiral out of control.

Kim Westrup was a licensed teacher before in Camdenton. He has lived in Camdenton for 30 years now. He is eighty-two years old. Mr. Westrup owns a mobile home park. He studied in St. Louis Country where he grew up with his family.

The Bridge Committee

Written by: Kim Westrup

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

