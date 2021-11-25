The one who created me. The power to be whole was made for me. I heard his mind's voice before anything else. The spoken mandate, the wished for..

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jackson Burrows will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title E.V.A.IN.E: Moons of the Swan: Book 3. The book is a fictional novel about the creation of E.V.A.IN.E, the ancestor’s ghost and guide of the bonded one. Artificial intelligence is developed for the creator’s figure. There will be power and specific abilities to be provided. It follows an older intelligence that may have paved the path for the establishment. Throughout the whole story we learn more about what this can do and the role it plays in the world.

All the life, all the means, all his gifts make up this image will be confirmed by its community and leaders. It will transcend to the betterment of them. "A book that is so much worthy to remember, it is a compelling and truly inspirational story from Jackson Burrows and a wonderful take on a science fiction story. This will take you on a bigger and really exciting journey, farther than you have, literally!... This book is really thought- provoking and striking. I know Burrow did not really disappoint in giving us a masterpiece we can all cling to in times of both ups and downs in our lives." — Karen Gonzalez, a Goodreads Review.

“...The author writes flawlessly! Not only does he explain the events that happen but he does so in a way that gives us a clear picture of what is happening in the story! The author explains all technical stuff with ease and you can really tell that he has profound knowledge of the subject he’s tackling.” — John Lord, a Goodreads Review.

E.V.A.IN.E: Moons of the Swan: Book 3

Written by: Jackson Burrows

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

