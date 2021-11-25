To keep from being homeless, she marries John, the man next door.

You will experience the mental drama that she endures because of bad decisions one after another. This book is a snippet of parts of today’s society.” — Theresa Seifert

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Theresa Seifert will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title Sandy Rose. The story unfolded by her conjoined twin Rose who helped at birth to save Sandy’s life. The family has been overprotective of the twins because of their health. After tragedy tears her family apart, Sandy finds herself abandoned. To avoid being homeless, she marries John, her neighbor.

On her own, she leads a life having bad habits. It leads her down a dark path. Along the way, she meets many unusual and intriguing characters that result in an unpredictable path that results in a crime. You will experience the mental drama that she endures because of bad decisions one after another. This book is a snippet of parts of today’s society.

Theresa Seifert grew up with a learning disability; however, she led her life with normal circumstances even though she experienced hindrances. She became a cosmetologist and had a successful career for thirty-four years. She was married to John Seifert for twenty-five years. He died, and Theresa has been a widow for twenty-three years. Now Theresa is a retiree, she fulfilled her lifelong dream, and it is writing a book and publishing it.

SANDY ROSE

Written by: Theresa Seifert

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

