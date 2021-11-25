He provided commentary on his various career changes from education to the world of business and hopes readers will be encouraged in their pursuit of happiness.

The American dream is still within reach for those who have the desire and the determination to succeed.” — Ralph Fiorillo

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ralph Fiorillo will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title No Time To Get Bored: An American Adventurer-Educator, Explorer, Business Executive, Diver, World Class Traveler. Ralph Fiorillo’s devotedly powerful memoir reveals how he endured a series of catastrophes of family moves to striking health setbacks and financial hardships. Conversationally written and heartbreakingly honest, NO TIME TO GET BORED is an unforgettable reminder that regardless of failures, the American dream is still within reach for those who have the desire and the

determination to succeed.

Migrating from Brooklyn as a child to Long Island, to Florida, back again to Brooklyn, and back again to Long Island is a story of happy and adventurous experiences that fostered and stimulated perseverance, faith, and strength of character. He has provided commentary on his various career changes from education to the world of business and hopes readers will be encouraged in their pursuit of happiness.

The author lives in Bonita Springs, Florida, and is still involved in the fire and safety industry. He spends a good deal of time with family and friends, some travel and is quite active with the sport of tennis which is his passion. His story allows readers of all ages to experience the many exciting journeys during his travels to over forty-five countries.

No Time To Get Bored: An American Adventurer-Educator, Explorer, Business Executive, Diver, World Class Traveler

Written by: Ralph Fiorillo

