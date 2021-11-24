Razor Clamming Closed from Cape Blanco to California Border

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the closure of the south coast for all razor clam harvesting. Razor clam harvesting is now closed from Cape Blanco (north of Port Orford) to the California border because the marine biotoxin domoic acid is above the closure limit. Razor clam harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to Cape Blanco.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting, remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products sold in stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.