This is a story of many distractions I had throughout my life that kept me from doing what needed to be done.

It has many thoughts, dreams, nightmares and experiences, mystery, craziness, magic, lives, spirits, how, and why things happened.” — Ellen Salter Cleary

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ellen Salter Cleary will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with her published book title Distractions 3312: Volume I. Mind-tracking and thought-provoking story about many distractions that happened to the life of Ellen Salter Cleary. It has many thoughts, dreams, nightmares and experiences, mystery, craziness, magic, lives, spirits, how, and why things happened.

It is just an introduction to how her life has been and what has happened over time. How she got through and how she went through and survived. It is her life experiences and what happened to her. She is dealing with different scenarios on her daily life basis. God stayed with her and gave her the strength to do it. A story with a metaphor of the imagination.

Since her husband of 32 years died in October of 2015, Ellen Salter Cleary discovered new skills and started writing things down. People have told her she should publish it as a book. She loves the truth and information that she can write things down and not be hushed or told to shut up. She also posted on her website (https://www.xedeousrelsdistractions3312.com/) these short stories: “Magic in the Woods”, “My Muses”, and “Therapy Sessions”.

Distractions 3312: Volume I

Written by: Ellen Salter Cleary

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble,

https://www.xedeousrelsdistractions3312.com/ and other online book resellers.

