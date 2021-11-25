True meaning of Light and Darkness Why cast onto the Earth? Why not exiled to the Abyss?

It exhibits God’s anticipation of this inherent flaw and showcases His perfect ability to heal and restore; the Bible is the reliable legal source and record of that claim.” — Ron Lopez

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Lopez’s “Temptation Exposed, The I’s Have It: A Journey into the Dark Side”, published by Page Publishing, is a thought-provoking and biblically-based exploration on man’s inability to withstand the inclination to sin. The book offers a plethora of biblical references to the all-consuming nature of temptation.

The author writes, “This study is not intended to present in-depth complete studies with total research proofs, that would generate 2000 plus pages, small font. It is a book of summaries, study subjects, and brief validation verses; it is designed to rapidly advance your knowledge and understanding of the deep realities of light and darkness. Affix all definitions.” The author argues that man’s nature to sin is permitted by God in order to display his perfect plan for man. It exhibits God’s anticipation of this inherent flaw and showcases His perfect ability to heal and restore; the Bible is the reliable legal source and record of that claim.

Ron Lopez is a retired Journeyman Electrician who entered the Christian ministry in 1972 and now owns and operates a home inspection company in Ohio, where he lives with his wife, Antoinette. Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Temptation Exposed, the I's Have it: A Journey into the Dark Side” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Temptation Exposed, The I’s Have It: A Journey into the Dark Side

Written by Ron Lopez

