Inslee issues update to vaccine requirement proclamation

Today Gov. Jay Inslee amended the vaccination requirement proclamation 21-14 to address potential life-threatening circumstances in 24/7 facilities.“24/7 facilities” provide care to individuals, and include, but are not limited to, acute care, long-term care, corrections, rehabilitation and behavioral health in-patient facilities.

The amendment allows these facilities to use the services of contractors whose full vaccination status has not been verified in very narrow and limited circumstances. Those circumstances are emergent events or conditions that are unanticipated, discrete, temporary, and likely to result in death or serious bodily harm if the contractors’ prompt actions are not taken.

Examples of such emergent events and conditions include, but are not limited to, fires, floods, or other natural disasters, inoperable security door and camera controls, and riot or hostage situations.

The amendment also requires that facility leadership must first make reasonable efforts to engage contractors whose vaccination status is verified, and must, within a reasonable time of the event, document that the circumstances met this narrow and limited exception. In addition, any such response by an unverified contractor must be limited to the duration and scope necessary to address the emergent event.

Facility leadership must retain the documented approval and produce it upon request to a lawful authority or as otherwise required by law. When the emergent event or condition has been resolved, the contractor and facility leadership must make and document ongoing, good faith efforts to comply with the vaccination verification and other requirements of this proclamation if the contractor will be engaging in additional work at the facility.

Read full proclamation here.