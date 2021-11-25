hihh

Despite their complex structures, molecules most likely do not take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things.

“Casting our minds into realms of the very small – or out over vast distances to the stars – is a useful exercise.” — Chuck Champlin

Chuck Champlin's Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the

Structures of Thought is a fascinating exploration of life’s smallest building blocks that constitute

our colossal physical reality. Published by Authors Press, the book seeks inspiration through deep

and imaginative journeys from within the vast and varied realms of the cosmos themselves through

the exploration of molecules.

The structural knowledge of matter starting at the atomic level has equipped physicists and

chemists with the ability to significantly alter the quality of our lives, our architecture, our powers

of computing, and so much more. The author argues that for the rest of us outside the scientific

community, seeking insight, analogy, and metaphor in the physical world can be inspirational in

community, seeking insight, analogy, and metaphor in the physical world can be inspirational in

our lives, and in our thoughts.

fruit for all of us, by prompting mind-stretching analogies and new insights, suggesting new shapes

and possibilities in our living world.”

Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The

Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader

in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is

married and has four grown children. In his work with various volunteer organizations, Champlin

promotes the hopeful idea that every human being has creative contributions to make that will

increase peace and understanding in the world.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Think Like A Molecule:

Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought” at Authors Press, Amazon, and other online book

retailers.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by Chuck Champlin

Paperback |

Kindle |

