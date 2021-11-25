Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought
Despite their complex structures, molecules most likely do not take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things.
GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the
Structures of Thought is a fascinating exploration of life’s smallest building blocks that constitute
our colossal physical reality. Published by Authors Press, the book seeks inspiration through deep
and imaginative journeys from within the vast and varied realms of the cosmos themselves through
the exploration of molecules.
The structural knowledge of matter starting at the atomic level has equipped physicists and
chemists with the ability to significantly alter the quality of our lives, our architecture, our powers
of computing, and so much more. The author argues that for the rest of us outside the scientific
community, seeking insight, analogy, and metaphor in the physical world can be inspirational in
our lives, and in our thoughts. Champlin writes, “Casting our minds into realms of the very small
– or out over vast distances to the stars – is a useful exercise. The effort can clearly bear intellectual
fruit for all of us, by prompting mind-stretching analogies and new insights, suggesting new shapes
and possibilities in our living world.”
Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The
Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader
in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is
married and has four grown children. In his work with various volunteer organizations, Champlin
promotes the hopeful idea that every human being has creative contributions to make that will
increase peace and understanding in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Think Like A Molecule:
Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought” at Authors Press, Amazon, and other online book
retailers.
Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought
Written by Chuck Champlin
