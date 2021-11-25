PDF.co API Platform Released SharePoint and PDF.co Integration
PDF.co strengthens its business automation portfolio by launching an advanced integration between SharePoint and PDF.co API PlatformWILMINGTON, DE, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PDF.co team created a new integration for effective data extraction and processing. It is a secure and scalable PDF.co and SharePoint integration. This enhancement marks a new step in data extraction and transformation. PDF.co API Platform is trusted by TOP companies and known as a business automation expert.
SharePoint is a popular collaborative platform for document management, storage as well as other uses. This partner offering expands the ByteScout and PDF.co portfolios of on-premise and web-based solutions such as PDF.co Web API platform, on-premise API Server, SDK, and web components for easy and fast automation in data entry, data extraction & processing, data conversion, transformation, and integration.
The new PDF.co & SharePoint integration includes impressive features for structured data extraction from multiple documentation such as contracts, invoices, orders, forms, statements, and various business files. OCR-based features of PDF splitting and merging along with PDF tables & forms conversion into CSV, XML, Excel, TXT formats, text search, and virtual PDF signing & filling represent a powerful toolkit for your business.
SharePoint users can add PDF.co as PDF Merger and Splitter, PDF Form Filler, PDF to CSV, PDF to Text, PDF to Excel as well as call any other supported functions from PDF.co.
Software programmers can also access PDF.co programmatically within their apps via fully featured RESTful API in a secure environment. All files are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption and processed by PDF.co relying on TLS and SSL for data transmission and running on Amazon AWS infrastructure.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA TRANSFORMATION CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS A SIMPLE EXTENSION
As ByteScout keeps expanding its technology portfolio, integration with other business automation and RPA leaders is undeniable. PDF.co also offers complete and ready-to-use integrations with other leading RPA platforms such as Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, BluePrism, Automation Anywhere as well as additional 300+ integrations with popular online services.
Developers are welcome to create a free account at the PDF.co Web API platform. They are provided with a “pay as you go” option to fully use platform functionalities and integrations.
ABOUT PDF.CO
PDF.co is an application programming interface (API) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and data transformation offering secure, scalable, and affordable solutions. PDF.co has supported small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and large-scale Fortune 500 enterprises for data extraction solutions since 2006. The company’s primary industries include fintech, healthcare, insurance, legal, logistics, banking, and education. PDF.co trademarked business tools include Document Parser, PDF Splitter, Fill PDF, HTML to PDF, PDF Extractor, Barcode Reader, and a variety of manual tools. PDF.co partners with ByteScout for support services.
