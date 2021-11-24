Author Publishes Guide to Living Well Despite COVID-19
Meril Smith details how to survive the continuing challenges of the pandemic two years laterCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Meril R. Smith released last August 11, 2021 "Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19)," a book that takes a look at the events that transpired ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and what we as a collective species has learned from it.
This is a follow-up to Smith’s book "Riding the Waves During a Pandemic: Will Your Family Survive Shelter in Place Again?" which was published late last year. "Have We Found Our Better Selves?" takes a good, long look at the present and future of humans in light of the developments in preventing the spread of, and curing, COVID.
Smith writes his books from the perspective of somebody who has lived through difficulties similar to the ones now faced by those who are most affected by the pandemic. He was born post-war to migrant workers, and his family experienced living from paycheck to paycheck, and all the issues that came with it.
This included experiencing poverty worsened by the recession and a fluctuating purchasing power influenced by events such as the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, the Vietnam War, and the development of Silicon Valley.
Smith’s life experience and career primed his ability to keenly observe people and events. This makes his examination of the human psyche during the pandemic insightful and poignant, especially for readers going through exceptional challenges brought about by COVID-19.
Smith says that should the pandemic end, the need for the book ends with it. But for the meantime, as the world struggles to cope and live on with—and despite—COVID, "Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19)" can serve as a guide towards living and thriving through the challenges of the continuing pandemic.
Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information on their upcoming services and available books online.
Nicole Garcia
Reading Glass Books
+1 2038718833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter