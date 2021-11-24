Leaping Beyond Life’s Adversities
A hopeful story of a woman braving life’s challengesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living has always been one tough journey to walk. Life throws ordeals that we do not ask for, and we are left with no choice but to clear our own hazy road. “Naked Shoulders,” collaboratively written by Virginia Bollinger and Cindy Regis, is an epic story of a young woman braving through life during the forging of the American west.
Authors Virginia Bollinger and Cindy Regis’s new book, “Naked Shoulders,” is the gripping story of Amanda’s life. Amanda, as a child, is wagered and lost in a poker game. From then on, she faces countless dangers and witnesses the violence that moved west with young America. But despite the adversities that Amanda encounters, let alone the plight of 1850s America, she braves through it all head on and alone.
Author Virginia Bollinger holds a business degree from Slippery Rock University, worked in the mills, was a direct care worker, and now spends a lot of time babysitting, painting, and writing fanfiction under her online pen name Gig 889. She has compassion for American history too.
Bollinger wrote “Naked Shoulders” along with Cindy Regis, a former editor for Caldwell Education Services. Regis holds an engineering degree from Penn State and one in business from Slippery Rock University as well. She worked as an investigator for the FBI and enjoys costume and set design, fishing and travel.
“Naked Shoulders” takes readers back to the era of riverboats, Native American raids, the Civil War, Dodge City, and many more. More so, it is a thrilling tale of how a young woman survives the most turbulent time in American history.
Delve deep into Amanda’s action-packed story of how she boldly triumphs from all the adversities. Grab a copy of “Naked Shoulders” on major online bookstore resellers such as Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, eBay and other bookstores nationwide.
