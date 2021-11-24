Equator Releases Conserv Energy Star Rated, Tall and Slim Freezer Refrigerator

Conserv Bottom freezer refrigerator

The new Conserv Bottom Freezer Refrigerator saves space and money while delivering roomy storage for the tightest of kitchens this Holiday Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of energy-efficient and space-saving appliances, released the Conserv 11.5 cubic foot Tall and Slim Bottom Freezer Refrigerator. Designed to slide into any contemporary apartment, the closed back panel saves on space by allowing consumers to place the unit flush against the wall. The stainless steel door with a recessed handle can be reversed based on space-needs and preferences, and Energy-Star rated, consumers can expect to only pay approximately $47 each year in energy costs.

Measuring at 72.9x24x27 inches (HxWxD), the bottom freezer has a capacity of 3.6 cubic feet with three easy-to-open drawers for organization and storage. The total no-frost feature also ensures there’s no need for messy and inconvenient scraping.

The refrigerator capacity is 7.9 cubic feet and is equipped with three adjustable glass shelves so consumers can customize to their storage needs. A crisper drawer provides additional protection for salads, fruits, and vegetables from lingering odors and the wine rack gently cradles and chills several bottles of wine.

Consumers can adjust the temperatures of both the freezer and refrigerator based on their needs with the intuitive electronic controls. The LED lighting provides a modern look and greater visibility without the additional heat or energy consumption. This unit quietly runs using only 43 decibels, so it won’t cause any disturbances in any size space.

The Conserv Tall and Slim Bottom Freezer Refrigerator saves space while still meeting spacious storage needs. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, it is available with great holiday season deals on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and also on the Equator website with the MSRP $1,559

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.