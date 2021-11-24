The novel is an insightful exploration of what happens when women break away from social conventions -- rocking the boat, so to speak.

The book is a paean to women empowerment: the main character is an elderly woman in a foreign land who managed to find success in a male-dominated ...” — Phyllis Dubetsky

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyllis Dubetsky’s journalism and print media background shines through in her debut novel Stepping Stones under Page Publishing. The narrative revolves around the wealthy widow, Gladys Fletcher as she becomes a rolling stone when she gives in to a spur-of-the-moment decision to desert her comfortable life in Florida and move to a remote island in the British West Indies.

In a world where nothing is set in stone, Dubetsky offers what it means to follow one’s heart and search for one’s personal paradise. The novel is an insightful exploration of what happens when women break away from social conventions -- rocking the boat, so to speak. The book is a paean to women empowerment: the main character is an elderly woman in a foreign land who managed to find success in a male-dominated artform and in the process empowering the community around her. Aside from being an absolute page-turner, Stepping Stone is also socially relevant in today’s polarizing world.

Dubetsky describes her novel as “fun, witty, and ultimately satisfying”. One reviewer from Amazon writes: “Stepping Stones was a welcome surprise during this dull time of Covid. The dialogue was clever; the plot interesting and fresh. I enjoyed every word, and was disappointed when I finished. Looking forward to another novel by Phyllis Dubetsky soon!!”. Phyllis Dubetsky has had an extensive background in journalism and print media in various editorial capacities ultimately rising to the position of editor-in-chief and publisher. She is happily retired and living in paradise. “Stepping Stones” is her first book.

Purchase Stepping Stones by Phyllis Dubetsky today on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.

Stepping Stones

Written by Phyllis Dubetsky

Paperback |

Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.