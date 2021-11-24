Astoria Company - Important Security Notification
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astoria Company LLC (“Astoria”) is providing notice of a security incident involving personal information. Astoria notified certain individuals of the incident in April 2021, and following further investigation regarding the scope of the incident, it is sending letters to other potentially-affected individuals on November 24, 2021.
Astoria operates a lead exchange, connecting consumers with the products and services they seek in near-real-time across multiple industries. This includes processing customer information in connection with expressed interest in obtaining an auto loan, mortgage or other financial service. As a result, Astoria maintains contact details and other personal information about individuals even if they have not had direct relationships with Astoria.
What happened? The following description is based on Astoria’s investigation to date: In late January 2021, an alleged security researcher, along with an associate, gained unauthorized access to an Astoria system which had a database of individuals’ personal information. The two individuals were able to obtain a portion of personal information maintained by the system, although the system prevented attempts to obtain further data. Astoria became aware of the intrusion on Feb 8, 2021 and took immediate steps to secure its systems and conduct an internal forensic investigation to determine what information was accessed during the intrusion. After many months of work, Astoria was able to obtain a copy of the data obtained by the security researcher and compare it with Astoria’s records. In an abundance of caution, Astoria is now notifying all individuals who were identified as potentially having sensitive data obtained during the incident. Additional technical details about the cyber-attack are currently posted at https://astoriacompany.com/cyber-update/.
The impacted information included first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number, date of birth, social security number and/or driver’s license number and state, and in some instances employment information.
Astoria implemented additional security measures to enhance the continued security of information in its care, and the incident has been reported to the FBI.
Additional resources. Under U.S. law, individuals over the age of 18 are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.
If you believe you are at risk of identity theft, you can have the credit bureaus place a “fraud alert” on their credit file that alerts creditors to take additional steps prior to granting credit in your name. As soon as one credit bureau confirms the fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts as well. To place a fraud alert or inquire about your credit report, here is their contact information:
Equifax Experian TransUnion
P.O. Box 105069 P.O. Box 2002 P.O. Box 2000
Atlanta, GA 30348 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19022
800-525-6285 888-397-3742 800-680-7289
www.equifax.com www.experian.com www.transunion.com
You can also place a “security freeze” on your credit reports. This prohibits a credit reporting agency from releasing information from your credit report without your authorization. You cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report and needs to be separately requested with each of the credit bureaus, and you may need to supply certain personal information in order to confirm your identify when making the request. To find out more, you can contact the credit reporting agencies using the information below:
Equifax
PO Box 105788
Atlanta, GA 30348-5788
1-800-685-1111
www.equifax.com/personal/
credit-report-services
Experian
PO Box 9554
Allen, TX 75013
1-888-397-3742
www.experian.com/
freeze/center.html
TransUnion
P.O. Box 2000
Chester, PA 19016
1-888-909-8872
www.transunion.com/
credit-freeze
You can learn more about identity theft, fraud alerts, and steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or state Attorney General. The FTC can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580, www.ftc.gov/idtheft/, 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them at www.identifytheft.gov. Identity theft should also be reported to your local law enforcement.
Connecticut residents: Connecticut Attorney General, 165 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106, 1-860-808-5318, www.ct.gov/ag. District of Columbia residents: District of Columbia Attorney General can be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; Phone (202) 727-3400; Fax: (202) 347-8922; TTY: (202) 727-3400; Email: oag@dc.gov; or you may visit the website of the Office of the District of Columbia Attorney General at https://oag.dc.gov/. Kentucky residents: Attorney General of Kentucky can be contacted at, 700 Capitol Avenue, Suite 118 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601; www.ag.ky.gov; or 1-502-696-5300. Iowa residents: You are advised to report any suspected identity theft to law enforcement or to the Iowa Attorney General. Maryland residents: the AG can be contacted by mail at 200 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD, 21202, toll-free at 1-888-743-0023 or online at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov. Massachusetts residents: Massachusetts Attorney General, 1 Ashburton Place, Boston, MA 02108, 1-617-727-8400, www.mass.gov/ago/contact-us.html. New Mexico residents: Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights under the law (see www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or inquire with Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580). New York residents: the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov. North Carolina Residents: The North Carolina AG can be contacted by mail at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001, toll-free at 1-877-566-7226 and online at www.ncdoj.gov. Oregon residents: Oregon Department of Justice can be contacted at: 1162 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-4096; www.doj.state.or.us/; or 877-877-9392. You are advised to report any suspected identity theft to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Oregon Attorney General. Rhode Island Residents: Rhode Island AG can be reached at 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, www.riag.ri.gov, 1-401-247-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are approximately 510 Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident.
