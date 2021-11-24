Jackson Legislators Join Secretary of State Tre Hargett to Present Archives Grant in Madison County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sen. Ed Jackson, Rep. Chris Todd, Rep. Johnny Shaw and Secretary of State Tre Hargett awarded an archival grant to the Madison County Archives on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

“I congratulate our local archives officials who work to preserve our heritage and was happy to support funding for this grant,” said Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “I also appreciate Secretary Hargett and his staff for their investment in our community through the award of this grant.”

“The Madison County Archives houses volumes of irreplaceable documents and records preserving the history of our community and our people. This investment serves to ensure these treasures are safeguarded and accessible to the public for future generations,” said Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson. “We are grateful to Secretary Hargett and our local archivists for the important work they do preserving Madison County’s place in our state’s history.”

“Preserving history is vitally important and this grant from the Secretary of State’s office will allow us to do just that so future generations can learn from our past,” Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar. “My thanks to Secretary of State Hargett and his staff for the work they do.”

These archival grants, which are used to support local archive development across the state, are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. The Madison County Archives received a $3,225 archive development grant to purchase archival-quality containers to house county court records dating back to the 1820s.

“Archive grants are critical to preserving local history and helping protect irreplaceable documents,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant is one way to ensure the history of Madison County residents lives on for the benefit of future generations.”

More than $45,000 in state funds are being awarded to develop and enhance 21 archives across Tennessee.