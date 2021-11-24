Submit Release
2022 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest Winners Selected

NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2022 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the public. The selections will appear in the annual calendar which will begin in January for the 2022 calendar year.

The staff and public selected photographs from hundreds of submissions and had the challenge to narrow the entries to 13 photos that will appear in the calendar issue. The other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future agency publications and on the agency’s website.

The photographers with the selected entries are Christopher Barger (Harriman), Kalley Cook (Lenoir City), Brenda Gilbert (Cleveland), Allie Hooper (Milan), Tyler Hughes, (Chuckey), Kimberly Koon (Readyville), Robert Michelson (Braintree, Mass.), Jeff Parlow (Harriman), Bryce Wade (Knoxville), and Matthew Winningham (Maryville).

The staff of Tennessee Wildlife congratulates the winners and reminds photographers that if your photo was not chosen, next year’s entry could be a winner. Rules and deadlines for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife photo contest will appear in future issues of the magazine and in the summer on the TWRA website. Photographers will again be invited to submit their best photos on fishing and wildlife species native to the Volunteer State, and fishing and hunting scenes in Tennessee.

