More about Carr Issues Statement on Arbery Verdict

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has issued the following statement in response to today's verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial:
“The loss of Ahmaud Arbery was a tragedy that should have never occurred. Today’s verdict brings us one step closer to justice, healing and reconciliation for Ahmaud’s family, the community, the state and the nation.”
