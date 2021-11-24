More about Carr Issues Statement on Arbery Verdict

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has issued the following statement in response to today's verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial:

“The loss of Ahmaud Arbery was a tragedy that should have never occurred. Today’s verdict brings us one step closer to justice, healing and reconciliation for Ahmaud’s family, the community, the state and the nation.”

