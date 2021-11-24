Submit Release
Local D.C. Shopping Marketplace, Creek, Announces Anti-Sale

Creek is increasing all prices by 20% with proceeds going directly to D.C.-owned small businesses

People care about our local businesses and we know that many are willing to go the extra mile to support their community”
— Mario Sukkar, CEO of Creek
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creek (creekdc.com), a marketplace that makes it easy to shop from locally owned stores, announces an anti-sale leading up to Small Business Saturday. For a limited time, Creek will increase all prices by 20%, with additional proceeds going directly to district-owned small businesses.

The Creek platform, accessible at www.creekdc.com, is a one-stop marketplace for locally owned shops in Washington D.C. Shoppers can buy from many local stores in one place, with fast delivery. Creek features small businesses from across the district, giving locally owned retailers greater reach and convenient delivery, leveling a playing field that has long benefited e-commerce giants.

While many ecommerce giants slash prices to attract customers, Creek has decided to take a different approach this week. “People care about our local businesses and we know that many are willing to go the extra mile to support their community”, said CEO and D.C. resident, Mario Sukkar.”

Creek wants to make it easier to support retailers and independent sellers in the D,C. area, and they’d love your support. Please contact hello@creekdc.com for inquiries and of course, take part in the anti-sale by shopping on creekdc.com.

Mario Sukkar
creekdc.com
+1 571-242-1370
mario@creekdc.com
