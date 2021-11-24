EGLE announces members of Corrosion Control Advisory Panel to advise agency on lead reduction strategies

November 22, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The initial meeting of a panel of drinking water experts to advise the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on strategies to reduce lead in Michigan drinking water will take place Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Seven drinking water professionals have agreed to serve on the Corrosion Control Advisory Panel created by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to advise the agency on strategies to reduce lead in drinking water.

The panel members include:

Elin Betanzo, PE, president and founder, Safe Water Engineering, LLC

David Cornwell, CEO, Cornwell Engineering Group, Inc.

Darren Lytle, environmental engineer, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Management Branch CESER Water Infrastructure Division

Susan Masten, professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Michigan State University

Desmond Murray, associate professor of chemistry, Andrews University

Terese Olson, associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Michigan

Andrea Porter, environmental engineer, Ground Water & Drinking Water Branch, EPA, Region V

The announcement comes as the state accelerates efforts to reduce lead exposures caused by aging water distribution infrastructure in several communities throughout the state, with the goal of removing lead contamination from Michigan drinking water statewide.

The seven-member panel will bolster EGLE's ongoing effort to advise drinking water systems with aging lead service lines on effective corrosion control strategies. The panel will report to EGLE's Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD), which regulates 2,685 public drinking water systems under the state's Lead and Copper Rule (LCR).

Lead in old service lines and home plumbing can enter drinking water through various mechanisms related to the corrosivity of the water. The Lead and Copper Rule may require systems to provide corrosion control when they exceed the federal lead or copper action level. Phosphate is typically added, which coats the old plumbing materials and prevents water from contacting the metals. This corrosion control is intended to limit leaching of metals into drinking water to protect Michiganders while a statewide effort is underway to eliminate all lead service lines.

Among potential roles of the panel:

Provide advice on strategies to ensure compliance with LCR corrosion protection requirements at drinking water systems where corrosion protection is triggered, is not effective or needs to be optimized

Provide input into the selection and optimization of corrosion protection methods

Advise on interim actions that would be most effective to ensure public protection while corrosion protection is implemented

Recommend and assess corrosion control studies and evaluate corrosion protection effectiveness

Identify metrics used to assess corrosion control effectiveness

The public is invited to watch/listen to the initial meeting of the panel with the information below:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 248-509-0316, 621576359#

Phone Conference ID: 621 576 359#

# # #