New Telehealth Medical Care and Documentation Practices Are Impacting Disability Claims
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has transformed the healthcare system through the use of telemedicine, video call appointments, and documentation. While this may seem like a step forward in the medical care industry, there are actually quite a few limitations that come with the industry’s new telehealth procedures.
Even in this digital era, many individuals in the United States do not have access to computers. For people who do have access to computers, there are extreme limitations with telemedicine that prevent doctors from collecting critical objective evidence, such as X-rays, heart rate measurements, and more. These procedures would normally be performed during an in-person appointment. Furthermore, there is an inherent distrust in using telemedicine with many individuals. Older demographics can also have a difficult time trying to set up and configure the required software for telehealth meetings.
For these reasons, many disability claimants are attending their disability hearings while lacking a continuous record of care or the necessary documentation of every aspect of their severe impairments. This can often lead to a denial of their claim due to lack of documentation.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) does not consider claimant’s conditions without proper documentation showing the claimant fulfills the “medically determinable impairment” definition. Telehealth appointments typically involve a statement of symptoms from the patient, a diagnosis from the telehealth doctor, or a medical opinion on the patient’s impairment. These are not considered sufficient objective evidence by the SSA, which can lead to a denied claim.
Disability lawyers across the country are adjusting their processes in order to adapt to these new challenges. Aline Gaba, a founding partner of the San Diego Disability Law Group, has this to say about how her firm is combatting the lack of documentation from telehealth medical care for clients:
“At SDDLG, we are combatting the gaps in treatment and the lack of objective medical evidence that is inherent in telemedicine by working closely with our clients throughout the entire process. By communicating with our clients often, we are able to keep track of their symptoms and treatment and avoid any gaps in treatment by encouraging them to reach out to their medical providers if they are having any issues. Additionally, we provide each of our clients with individualized forms for their doctors to complete that many Administrative Law Judges find helpful in making their determinations. These forms often fill in any gaps in treatment and provide a helpful snapshot of their impairment, treatment, and prognosis.”
About the San Diego Disability Law Group
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.
With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family. Please feel free to contact the SDDLG to learn more.
Aline Gaba
Even in this digital era, many individuals in the United States do not have access to computers. For people who do have access to computers, there are extreme limitations with telemedicine that prevent doctors from collecting critical objective evidence, such as X-rays, heart rate measurements, and more. These procedures would normally be performed during an in-person appointment. Furthermore, there is an inherent distrust in using telemedicine with many individuals. Older demographics can also have a difficult time trying to set up and configure the required software for telehealth meetings.
For these reasons, many disability claimants are attending their disability hearings while lacking a continuous record of care or the necessary documentation of every aspect of their severe impairments. This can often lead to a denial of their claim due to lack of documentation.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) does not consider claimant’s conditions without proper documentation showing the claimant fulfills the “medically determinable impairment” definition. Telehealth appointments typically involve a statement of symptoms from the patient, a diagnosis from the telehealth doctor, or a medical opinion on the patient’s impairment. These are not considered sufficient objective evidence by the SSA, which can lead to a denied claim.
Disability lawyers across the country are adjusting their processes in order to adapt to these new challenges. Aline Gaba, a founding partner of the San Diego Disability Law Group, has this to say about how her firm is combatting the lack of documentation from telehealth medical care for clients:
“At SDDLG, we are combatting the gaps in treatment and the lack of objective medical evidence that is inherent in telemedicine by working closely with our clients throughout the entire process. By communicating with our clients often, we are able to keep track of their symptoms and treatment and avoid any gaps in treatment by encouraging them to reach out to their medical providers if they are having any issues. Additionally, we provide each of our clients with individualized forms for their doctors to complete that many Administrative Law Judges find helpful in making their determinations. These forms often fill in any gaps in treatment and provide a helpful snapshot of their impairment, treatment, and prognosis.”
About the San Diego Disability Law Group
George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.
With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family. Please feel free to contact the SDDLG to learn more.
Aline Gaba
San Diego Disability Law Group, APC
+1 619-338-9000
email us here