USDA Announces American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Partnerships Focused on Underserved Producers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is helping to ensure that underserved farmers, ranchers, and foresters have the tools, programs and support they need to succeed in agriculture. Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced USDA will provide approximately $75 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 20 organizations to provide technical assistance to connect underserved producers with USDA programs and services. Organizations were selected for their proven track records working with underserved producer communities, such as veterans, beginning farmers, limited resource producers, and producers living in high-poverty areas. These organizations will work with underserved producer communities on business and tax planning, financial assistance planning, market planning, farmer advocacy, and business curriculum development.

The cooperative agreements announced today are an initial step in deploying American Rescue Plan resources in response to demands for more immediate assistance on farm business planning, market development and access assistance, tax planning and land access assistance, to help underserved producers succeed. This announcement is the latest in a series of announcements building momentum around USDA’s historic commitment to center equity in decision-making and policymaking and lower barriers to access USDA programming.

“As we build back better than we were before USDA is listening to our customers, and we are proud to offer new tools to help address inequities for underserved farmers and ranchers through the American Rescue Plan,” said Secretary Vilsack. “We are committed to making each of our programs equitable so all can benefit from the opportunities USDA investments and programs help create. Our planned work with these important cooperators will help USDA achieve these important goals.”

A full list of cooperators is available at: www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/section-1006-list-of-cooperative-agreements.docx (DOCX, 13.9 KB). Cooperators will work with other cooperator organizations and USDA to address the needs of underserved producer communities. For example:

The National Black Farmers Association will collaborate with organizations and will provide financial and business assistance and opportunities to receive USDA program technical support.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council will lead training and technical assistance with Native American farmers, ranchers and forest landowners across the country.

The Farmer Veteran Coalition will coordinate with other cooperators to focus on the needs of farmer and rancher veteran members.